Google’s self-driving biz Waymo eyes expansion with $2.25B cash injection

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a blog post yesterday, Alphabet‘s self-driving project, Waymo, announced it has secured $2.25 billion in its latest funding round. Most of the cash came from external investors, it’s also worth noting this is the first time the company has welcomed external investment. Investors included VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, auto part maker Magna, and American auto retailer AutoNation. Google‘s parent company Alphabet also injected more cash into the project, New York Times reports. [Read: The 6 levels of autonomous driving, explained as fast as possible] According to Waymo CEO John Krafcik, the cash will be used to further develop Waymo‘s…



