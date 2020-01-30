Global  

Google’s self-driving biz Waymo eyes expansion with $2.25B cash injection

The Next Web Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Google’s self-driving biz Waymo eyes expansion with $2.25B cash injectionIn a blog post yesterday, Alphabet‘s self-driving project, Waymo, announced it has secured $2.25 billion in its latest funding round. Most of the cash came from external investors, it’s also worth noting this is the first time the company has welcomed external investment. Investors included VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, auto part maker Magna, and American auto retailer AutoNation. Google‘s parent company Alphabet also injected more cash into the project, New York Times reports. [Read: The 6 levels of autonomous driving, explained as fast as possible] According to Waymo CEO John Krafcik, the cash will be used to further develop Waymo‘s…

Waymo, continuing Arizona expansion, scores $2.25B in outside funding

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc. that is continuing to expand its Arizona operations, has raised $2.25 billion in funding, mostly from outside...
bizjournals

Waymo's first outside investment round includes car industry heavyweights

Believe it or not, Waymo hasn't really leaned on outside help to fulfill its self-driving car ambitions -- Alphabet (and earlier, Google) has shouldered much of...
engadget Also reported by •NYTimes.com

