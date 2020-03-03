Mobile voting is far from perfect, but it’s better than what we have now Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Election technology was catapulted into the national spotlight last month when an app developed by Shadow, was used by the Iowa Democratic Party to transmit caucus results. The app led to delayed reporting and mass confusion. Many political pundits proclaimed that this would delay the adoption of mobile voting for years to come. However, there is one problem with that assumption: The Shadow app is not a mobile voting platform. It is an app designed to send results from the precincts to the party headquarters. Unfortunately, the app was not properly tested and the precincts were not trained in how…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SocialBusinessBrand Mobile voting is far from perfect, but it’s better than what we have now https://t.co/rJcNIToFYi 27 minutes ago gianluca Mobile voting is far from perfect, but it’s better than what we have now https://t.co/N2yInWuatl - via thenextweb 46 minutes ago ed devlin RT @JJohnsonNow: “While there are a lot of good ideas out there to improve voter turnout ..., more attention needs to be given to mobile vo… 3 hours ago TNW Mobile voting is far from perfect, but it’s better than what we have now https://t.co/mEXlfmVHfo 5 hours ago Jonathan Johnson “While there are a lot of good ideas out there to improve voter turnout ..., more attention needs to be given to mo… https://t.co/UPDrfs37Uv 5 hours ago Amelia Powers Gardner RT @Voatz: 1/7: “We trust mobile apps to help us bank, communicate with friends and family, check our blood test results, and even protect… 6 hours ago CP-CITE-UPR Mobile voting is far from perfect, but it’s better than what we have now https://t.co/6v5zwwgVDF https://t.co/QJo849UBL6 7 hours ago Aaron Day RT @medici_ventures: .@johnrpatrick discusses how mobile voting can help fix flaws in America’s voting system. https://t.co/Jvhsd2L8TO 8 hours ago