TECH|GEEK|REBEL Voting on Los Angeles' new machines was a mess https://t.co/7kaGDw39mS #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/v2yxglCKUW 3 seconds ago Sara Sidner I’m in Echo Park Rec center in Los Angeles a polling place. This line has grown exponentially. It’s now about 1:30… https://t.co/iLFxPQTfYv 5 seconds ago weasel RT @jennycohn1: “Los Angeles, California, voters report problems with new machines - Vox” “Jennifer Cohn, an attorney and election integri… 26 seconds ago Jim Shields🌊🇺🇸 Could we please have enough voting machines available for people to vote without making them stand in line for hour… https://t.co/yMgRBPX7PY 2 minutes ago William Russell RT @TrueQanuck11: Surprise, surprise! Los Angeles, California, voters report problems with new machines - Vox https://t.co/ffrmNYXgTP 2 minutes ago Laurie A ✍️ RT @SEGreenhalgh: "The county’s...contract with its vendor Smartmatic, however, promised that CA’s cybersecurity &accessibility standards..… 2 minutes ago Dave Kellett This is me speaking into the void, but: The technology of Los Angeles’ new voting machines are sliiiiiick. Great… https://t.co/diX7nXzfXi 2 minutes ago stephabulist🔥 RT @dw_harper: For anyone in one of the hours-long voting lines in Hollywood, Kingsley Elementary has more working machines than it has peo… 3 minutes ago