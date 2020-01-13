TikTok developer launches Resso in India to take on Spotify and Gaana

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

TikTok‘s owner, Bytedance, has launched its own music app, called Resso, in India. While the app features TikTok‘s swipe-to-skip interface for songs, Ressso looks to keep its distance from the popular short video app, and create a new identity. The Chinese tech giant began testing Resso in India and Indonesia in December. Resso is banking on its social features, such as lyrics sharing posters, to gain popularity with the country’s music-loving junta. The app’s free to download on both iOS and Android. However, if you choose to use the free tier of the app, you’ll have to see ads and stream music at…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Spotify TikTok‘s owner, Bytedance, has launched its own music app, called Resso, in India. While the app features TikTok‘s swipe-to-skip interface for songs, Ressso looks to keep its distance from the popular short video app, and create a new identity. The Chinese tech giant began testing Resso in India and Indonesia in December. Resso is banking on its social features, such as lyrics sharing posters, to gain popularity with the country’s music-loving junta. The app’s free to download on both iOS and Android. However, if you choose to use the free tier of the app, you’ll have to see ads and stream music at…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Spotify 👓 View full article

