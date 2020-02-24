After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After eight months of zero and partial internet, folks in Kashmir will be able to use all sites. However, restrictions on connectivity are still in place. So, only 2G postpaid connections, verified prepaid connections, and fixed lines with Mac address binding can access the internet. An order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department today mentioned no specific restrictions. Tahir Ashraf, the head of Cyber Police Kashmir, confirmed to TNW that



