Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G

After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G

The Next Web Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2GAfter eight months of zero and partial internet, folks in Kashmir will be able to use all sites. However, restrictions on connectivity are still in place. So, only 2G postpaid connections, verified prepaid connections, and fixed lines with Mac address binding can access the internet. An order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department today mentioned no specific restrictions. Tahir Ashraf, the head of Cyber Police Kashmir, confirmed to TNW that social media apps would be accessible. [Read: India’s apex court lifts the ban on cryptocurrency trading] In January, Kashmir authorities started allowing people living in the region access to 2G internet.…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Pakistan misusing Kashmir for its political agenda’: EU experts

‘Pakistan misusing Kashmir for its political agenda’: EU experts 02:23

 European experts have slammed Pakistan for misusing Kashmir for its political agenda at a side event during the 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. They joined the platform with political and social activists from Jammu and Kashmir, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan at an event titled...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey blocks social media after Idlib airstrike kills 33 soldiers | The Cube [Video]Turkey blocks social media after Idlib airstrike kills 33 soldiers | The Cube

Turkey blocks social media after Idlib airstrike kills 33 soldiers | The Cube

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:02Published

Personal Trainer 'Proud' Of His Stoma Bag | SHAKE MY BEAUTY [Video]Personal Trainer 'Proud' Of His Stoma Bag | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A PERSONAL TRAINER who was given a 20 percent chance of survival says a stoma bag gave him ‘his life back.’ Mesha Moinirad, 29, from Weymouth, UK, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cisco is reportedly helping the Kashmir government block social media apps

Cisco is reportedly helping the Kashmir government block social media appsAfter months of internet shutdown, starting January, Kashmir authorities started allowing people living in the region access to 2G internet. However, this access...
The Next Web

Social media blockade lifted in J&K

After seven months, J&K residents can now access social media websites on 2G mobile internet, sources said. There is no mention of whitelisting of websites as...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G https://t.co/mud7vnpu2i https://t.co/KV6e0ebSgm 4 minutes ago

gen_digital_ve

Generación Digital After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G https://t.co/AuhLQjUbVm #Tech 7 minutes ago

ReelSloth

Vshal Yeah...!!! after 7 months finally internet in Jammu and kashmir 9 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G The Next Web | March 4, 2020 https://t.co/lHa6I1cFKk #news 9 minutes ago

LovelyTannies

– ♡𝓜𝓪𝓲 ⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 #𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙨7 o-mg i can't believe that i'm finally using twitter AND WITHOUT VPN JSNSKSJSJIWIWIWIWIIWWIA I CAN'T BELIEVE KASHMIR… https://t.co/Xe5eQl4ozC 14 minutes ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G: https://t.co/GZgkmgXEDM 30 minutes ago

suru_uwu

suradha/keep CALM-RADES and resist✊ RT @nalinisharma_: 7 months after the abrogation of Article 370, Government of India finally lifts the social media ban in Kashmir. 36 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G https://t.co/5a6fvLqYly https://t.co/0aRUFr2LPs 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.