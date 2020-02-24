After 8 months, Kashmir finally lifts social media ban — but only on 2G
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () After eight months of zero and partial internet, folks in Kashmir will be able to use all sites. However, restrictions on connectivity are still in place. So, only 2G postpaid connections, verified prepaid connections, and fixed lines with Mac address binding can access the internet. An order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department today mentioned no specific restrictions. Tahir Ashraf, the head of Cyber Police Kashmir, confirmed to TNW that social media apps would be accessible. [Read: India’s apex court lifts the ban on cryptocurrency trading] In January, Kashmir authorities started allowing people living in the region access to 2G internet.…
European experts have slammed Pakistan for misusing Kashmir for its political agenda at a side event during the 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. They joined the platform with political and social activists from Jammu and Kashmir, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan at an event titled...