VSCO's new Montage tool lets you piece together content to create collage-style videos

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

With apps like TikTok and Byte offering people creative ways to piece together short videos, it's no secret the format is becoming more popular by the minute. That's why VSCO, the photo-editing app, has officially launched its latest multimedia tool called Montage.



With Montage, you can use your own content to stitch together... 👓 View full article

