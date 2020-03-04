VSCO's new Montage tool lets you piece together content to create collage-style videos
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () With apps like TikTok and Byte offering people creative ways to piece together short videos, it's no secret the format is becoming more popular by the minute. That's why VSCO, the photo-editing app, has officially launched its latest multimedia tool called Montage.
With Montage, you can use your own content to stitch together...
On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with Google pulling the plug on its I/O conference and Amazon Studios pulling out of SXSW; Apple is likely to release a 14.1in MiniLED MacBook Pro this year; The VSCO Montage app is a unique take on photo and video mashups;...