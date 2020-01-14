Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming

Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming

The Next Web Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
What’s that? You’re damn right — it’s a new 14.1-inch MacBook! Mmm, beefy. Yes, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who is regularly spot on with these sort of predictions — has said that Apple will debut six new “mini-LED products” across 2020 and 2021, something first reported in MacRumors. Some of these are expected. You know, like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — a piece of gear we’ve written about before. Other products in this vein are the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 10.2-inch iPad. [Read: Your gadgets are likely made in Chinese forced labor camps] Kuo…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: MacBook,MacBook Pro
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro [Video]Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published

Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks [Video]Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks

Apple may be cooking up some secret sauce in its labs, if the latest hints are anything to go by. Some text discovered in a macOS beta build describes a so-called Pro mode that could make apps run..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple may be working on a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro and a new iPad mini

Looks like all MacBook Pro variants are getting bigger. Last year, Apple replaced its top-of-the-line, 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 16-inch model that has only...
Mashable

Various MacBook Pros on sale from $680 today including Touch Bar models (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar from *$679.99* in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is...
9to5Toys Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sleon

Santiago Leon #WCMIA 2020 Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming – The Next Web https://t.co/GflbFG9Qcc 2 hours ago

thurrott

Paul Thurrott "Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming" Great English, great headline. 3 hours ago

FookNews

Tech & Gaming Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming - The Next Web https://t.co/TpENL3UCd8 3 hours ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming https://t.co/MGSPzX6UZm #TechNews https://t.co/CVeDqW21Jt 4 hours ago

AskWiki

Rishil Babu #Askwiki : Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming - The Next Web https://t.co/CIgObl0P39 4 hours ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming https://t.co/GsGaR8OVVT https://t.co/BsWn1tuhZ3 5 hours ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming: https://t.co/OSaXvuPNFC 5 hours ago

blog4forall

Blog4all Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming https://t.co/PJdFUU6Ve0 https://t.co/q9c1ehA4EH 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.