Guess what chumps? A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is coming
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () What’s that? You’re damn right — it’s a new 14.1-inch MacBook! Mmm, beefy. Yes, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who is regularly spot on with these sort of predictions — has said that Apple will debut six new “mini-LED products” across 2020 and 2021, something first reported in MacRumors. Some of these are expected. You know, like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — a piece of gear we’ve written about before. Other products in this vein are the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 10.2-inch iPad. [Read: Your gadgets are likely made in Chinese forced labor camps] Kuo…
This story continues at The Next Web
