Xiaomi's Black Shark 3 Pro is a massive gaming phone with beastly specs
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
If you want a gaming phone that goes way overboard when it comes to specs, look no further.
Xiaomi's sub-brand Black Shark just announced its new flagship, the Black Shark 3 Pro (via GSMarena), and the spec sheet is really something.
The Black Shark 3 Pro has a massive, 7.1-inch, 1440p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh...
