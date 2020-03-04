Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Jill Biden and Symone Sanders rush protester off stage during Joe Biden's victory speech

Jill Biden and Symone Sanders rush protester off stage during Joe Biden's victory speech

Mashable Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
There were a lot of surprises this Super Tuesday, and one of them was just how fast on her feet Jill Biden is. 

During Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victory celebration, the former second lady intercepted a protestor who charged at her husband while he was speaking. Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to his campaign, also rushed to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden sweeps the South, Sanders wins California

Biden sweeps the South, Sanders wins California 02:52

 A resurgent Joe Biden won at least eight states on Super Tuesday and Bernie Sanders was leading in the biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win [Video]Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win

Healthcare and tech stocks boosted Wall Street Wednesday after Joe Biden's surge in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jill Biden, Symone Sanders push protesters aside during Biden speech

The former vice president's campaign national press secretary, Symone D. Sanders, rushed the stage during the altercation.
CBS News

Protester tries to rush stage during Joe Biden speech on Super Tuesday

A woman tried to climb onto the riser from behind Joe Biden and his wife Jill before she was grabbed and removed from the event.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.