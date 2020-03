Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alex Trebek released an update after one year of life after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.



"The one year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent," Trebek said in a video posted Wednesday. "I'm very happy to report that I have just reached that marker."



The 79-year-old Jeopardy! host... 👓 View full article