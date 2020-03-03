Twitter is working on its version of Stories and we’re already over it

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Twitter today revealed it’s testing its own version of ephemeral updates… a.k.a. Stories (because apparently the “rip off Snapchat” train is still chugging along). I can barely find the words to express how little I want this or how un-Twitter it seems. We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets. pic.twitter.com/6MLs8irb0c — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020 The idea behind…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Twitter Twitter today revealed it’s testing its own version of ephemeral updates… a.k.a. Stories (because apparently the “rip off Snapchat” train is still chugging along). I can barely find the words to express how little I want this or how un-Twitter it seems. We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets. pic.twitter.com/6MLs8irb0c — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020 The idea behind…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Twitter 👓 View full article

