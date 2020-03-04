Twitter Testing ‘Fleets’: Disappearing Tweets

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour says it is only available in Brazil. In recent years, several...
On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 update - Netflix, AppleTV and Amazon are now out for SXSW, United is canceling flight, and Facebook closes Seattle office; Twitter is testing a feature that lets..
The move comes nearly a year after Twitter's much larger social media competitor Facebook announced that it would shift focus toward building products that... Hindu Also reported by •9to5Mac •Reuters •Energy Daily •TechCrunch