Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Twitter Testing ‘Fleets’: Disappearing Tweets

Twitter Testing ‘Fleets’: Disappearing Tweets

WebProNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
In an effort to better compete with Instagram and Snapchat, Twitter is testing a new feature called “Fleets.”

The post Twitter Testing ‘Fleets’: Disappearing Tweets appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours 00:58

 Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour says it is only available in Brazil. In recent years, several...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tweets That Disappear + 1.8 Billion Pixel Image Of Mars | Digital Trends Live 3.5.20 [Video]Tweets That Disappear + 1.8 Billion Pixel Image Of Mars | Digital Trends Live 3.5.20

On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 update - Netflix, AppleTV and Amazon are now out for SXSW, United is canceling flight, and Facebook closes Seattle office; Twitter is testing a feature that lets..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Twitter Is Testing Disappearing Tweets Feature [Video]Twitter Is Testing Disappearing Tweets Feature

Twitter is testing a new feature called "Fleets" which will allow users to share tweets that will automatically delete themselves after 24 hours, similar to Instagram and Snapchat. The feature is so..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Now, Twitter tests 'fleets', tweets that disappear after 24 hours

The move comes nearly a year after Twitter's much larger social media competitor Facebook announced that it would shift focus toward building products that...
Hindu Also reported by •9to5MacReutersEnergy DailyTechCrunch

Twitter is testing ephemeral tweets in Brazil and calling them ‘fleets’

Twitter is testing ephemeral tweets in Brazil and calling them ‘fleets’Since it was founded in March 2006, there has been only one type of post possible on Twitter: a tweet. But starting today, the 280-character post is being joined...
The Verge Also reported by •ReutersPinkNewsTechCrunchJust JaredSeattle TimesSOHH

Tweets about this

cheztrev

cheryl RT @10NewsFirst: Twitter is starting to test new tweets that disappear after 24 hours -- they're called 'fleets'. https://t.co/T71K5Fl491 3 minutes ago

56MimiHoward

Mimi Howard RT @CNN: Twitter is testing a new feature called Fleets, which are posts that disappear after 24 hours and are aimed at helping people "sha… 15 minutes ago

heatherhunterdc

Heather Hunter RT @WTOP: Twitter is testing out a new feature called "Fleets," posts that disappear after 24 hours https://t.co/elzF5ht1ds 19 minutes ago

natashakendall_

𝒦𝑒𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓁𝓁🧸 RT @natashakendall_: Twitter are testing out their own variation of disappearing, story-like updates, which it will call 'Fleets' 24 minutes ago

DelcoreRodney

Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @fox6now: Like Snapchat and Instagram Stories, Twitter unveils their disappearing act. https://t.co/kfNbP6PbSa 26 minutes ago

AndrewFstewart

Andrew F Stewart Stories but for twitter and now called Fleets! - Twitter is testing disappearing tweets - CNN https://t.co/QBuWD8PWIR 28 minutes ago

LadyJ_LI

Julie Meet Fleets: Twitter Is Testing Out Disappearing Tweets | https://t.co/WMjfwVZqPv 31 minutes ago

NoushinZora

Curly Haired Bird Lady 🐦 🥺❤️ RT @cnni: Twitter is testing a new feature called Fleets, which are posts that disappear after 24 hours and are aimed at helping people "sh… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.