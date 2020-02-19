Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown lets you see that 108-megapixel sensor up close
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is a lot of mosts. It's the most powerful smartphone Samsung has ever launched; it has the most memory ever seen on a smartphone, and its cameras have the most megapixels, combined.
And now that the folks at iFixit have torn it down to tiny parts, you can take a close look at the wizardry Samsung...
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.
Samsung has made much ado of the Galaxy S20 Ultra's enormous camera array, but just what's in there that requires a conspicuous hump on the back of the phone?... engadget Also reported by •The Verge •Business Insider
Samsung has confirmed that it is working on an update for some of the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera quality and autofocus issues that many reviewers have seen with the... 9to5Google Also reported by •Business Insider •AppleInsider