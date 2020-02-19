Global  

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown lets you see that 108-megapixel sensor up close

Mashable Thursday, 5 March 2020
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is a lot of mosts. It's the most powerful smartphone Samsung has ever launched; it has the most memory ever seen on a smartphone, and its cameras have the most megapixels, combined. 

And now that the folks at iFixit have torn it down to tiny parts, you can take a close look at the wizardry Samsung...
News video: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison 09:59

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love

We’ve been testing Samsung’s biggest, baddest, and most expensive phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So far, here’s the 5 things we love about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows what's inside that giant camera bump

Samsung has made much ado of the Galaxy S20 Ultra's enormous camera array, but just what's in there that requires a conspicuous hump on the back of the phone?...
engadget Also reported by •The VergeBusiness Insider

Samsung vows to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera quality after early issues

Samsung has confirmed that it is working on an update for some of the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera quality and autofocus issues that many reviewers have seen with the...
9to5Google Also reported by •Business InsiderAppleInsider

