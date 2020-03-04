Stephen Colbert celebrates Super Tuesday with 5 solid minutes of Joe Biden jokes
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Stephen Colbert has previously referred to his Joe Biden impersonation as "the simplest impression of all time" – which is handy, because after Super Tuesday, the former vice president is well and truly back in the race.
Colbert's reaction? Some trusty, rapid-fire jokes, starting with a replay of Biden accidentally confusing...
Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders. The former vice president's campaign received a timely rebound after disappointing showings at previous contests as he...