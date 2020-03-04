Global  

Stephen Colbert celebrates Super Tuesday with 5 solid minutes of Joe Biden jokes

Mashable Thursday, 5 March 2020
Stephen Colbert has previously referred to his Joe Biden impersonation as "the simplest impression of all time" – which is handy, because after Super Tuesday, the former vice president is well and truly back in the race.

Colbert's reaction? Some trusty, rapid-fire jokes, starting with a replay of Biden accidentally confusing...
News video: Super Tuesday - the winners and losers so far

Super Tuesday - the winners and losers so far 00:56

 Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders. The former vice president's campaign received a timely rebound after disappointing showings at previous contests as he...

Bloomberg Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Biden Following Super Tuesday Delegate Sweep [Video]Bloomberg Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Biden Following Super Tuesday Delegate Sweep

After spending more than half a billion dollars and winning an estimated 31 delegates on Super Tuesday, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has ended his presidential run, endorsing former Vice..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:47Published

Reality Check: Biden's Super Tuesday Resurrection [Video]Reality Check: Biden's Super Tuesday Resurrection

Pat Kessler looks at Joe Biden's unexpected Super Tuesday success, especially in Minnesota (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:01Published


Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden trade punches

Democrat frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders made veiled criticisms of each other in speeches on Super Tuesday night.
BBC News

Super Tuesday: 'From joke to juggernaut' - Joe Biden's huge performance

Super Tuesday: 'From joke to juggernaut' - Joe Biden's huge performanceA resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories across the United States with the backing of a diverse coalition, while rival Bernie Sanders seized Super...
New Zealand Herald


