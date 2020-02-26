Global  

Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Joe Biden may have made most of the headlines on Wednesday, but his wife, Dr Jill Biden, got her share of the publicity, too. The moment in question? When protesters stormed Biden's Super Tuesday speech, and a photo of his wife blocking one of them went viral.

"Jill Biden, you see that!" says Trevor Noah in the Daily Show clip...
Raw Video: Protesters Interrupt Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Victory Speech

Raw Video: Protesters Interrupt Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Victory Speech

 A couple protesters interrupted Joe Biden's rally speech after racking up wins on Super Tuesday. WCCO 4 News – March 3, 2020

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4). The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Reality Check: Biden's Super Tuesday Resurrection

Pat Kessler looks at Joe Biden's unexpected Super Tuesday success, especially in Minnesota (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 4, 2020

James Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden With Powerful Speech: For the First Time I Fear for This Country

Joe Biden scored the coveted endorsement of House Majority Whip and South Carolina Democratic kingmaker James Clyburn, who delivered a powerful speech in which...
Mediaite

Jill Biden and Symone Sanders rush protester off stage during Joe Biden's victory speech

There were a lot of surprises this Super Tuesday, and one of them was just how fast on her feet Jill Biden is.  During Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victory...
Mashable Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand Herald

