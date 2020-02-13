|
TCL still has zero plans to launch a foldable phone any time soon, but here are some more prototypes
Even with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr, TCL is still taking its sweet time to launch its own foldable phone.
With Mobile World Congress cancelled, TCL brought some new concept phones to show us during a private demo in New York City. And, they're ... interesting.
In addition to the clamshell...
