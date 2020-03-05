Global  

This puzzle game lets you help create a coronavirus vaccine

The Next Web Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This puzzle game lets you help create a coronavirus vaccineA game about folding proteins gives citizen scientists the chance to help curb the coronavirus outbreak — or at least get the ball rolling. Foldit, as the game is called, now has a puzzle specifically dedicated to COVID-19. The developers of Foldit this week released a new puzzle called “Coronavirus Spike Protein Binder Design,” which would allow users to attempt to create an antiviral protein that will counteract the coronavirus‘s spike protein. According to the puzzle’s description: Coronaviruses display a ‘spike’ protein on their surface, which binds tightly to a receptor protein found on the surface of human cells. Once the…

This story continues at The Next Web
News video: WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine

WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine 01:11

 Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institutes of Health told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that they are on record pace for a coronavirus vaccine, but it is still a year to a year and a half away.

