Doc and Marty just had the most pure 'Back to the Future' reunion

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
If our calculations are correct, this is adorable. 

On Wednesday, Michael J. Fox offered fans a blast from the past with a photo of him and Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd. The pair reunited at a poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research held annually by Fox, each sporting...
