'The President of the United States is undermining public health': Seth Meyers slams Trump's coronavirus response

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Late Night host Seth Meyers highlighted the lacklustre U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, noting that while the CDC has tested just over 1,500 people, South Korea has tested over 90 times more. The country is also using a new drive-through model to do it, meaning patients don't even have to leave their...
 A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus. That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who says public health authorities have issued new guidance to clarify the issue. Reuters reports Pence made the announcement at the White House on Tuesday...

