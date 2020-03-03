'The President of the United States is undermining public health': Seth Meyers slams Trump's coronavirus response

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

... Late Night host Seth Meyers highlighted the lacklustre U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, noting that while the CDC has tested just over 1,500 people, South Korea has tested over 90 times more. The country is also using a new drive-through model to do it, meaning patients don't even have to leave their 👓 View full article



