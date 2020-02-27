Global  

Stephen Colbert on Elizabeth Warren's 'classic campaign mistake': Not having a penis

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
"Folks, I'm afraid I have sad news for fans of competence," host Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's episode of the Late Show. Elizabeth Warren became the latest person to drop out of the race for the Democratic nomination earlier the same day, leaving Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to go head to head. (Tulsi Gabbard is also...
News video: Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders 00:35

 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth...

