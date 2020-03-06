Oppo Watch is devilishly similar to the Apple Watch

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

One look at it, and you'll immediately know where Oppo got the inspiration for their new device, the Oppo Watch.



It's the first smartwatch ever for the Chinese company, launched along their new smart, the Find X2 Pro. And, yes, the Oppo Watch looks astonishingly similar to the Apple Watch, with the only big difference being... 👓 View full article

