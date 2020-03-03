SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gather your millions, it's time to head to space.



On Thursday a private space travel company, Axiom Space, announced a flight to the International Space Station through Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company.



The four astronauts will take a spaceflight in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and spend at least eight days in... 👓 View full article

