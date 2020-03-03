Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station

SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Gather your millions, it's time to head to space.

On Thursday a private space travel company, Axiom Space, announced a flight to the International Space Station through Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company. 

The four astronauts will take a spaceflight in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and spend at least eight days in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Moneywatch: ISS To Host Some Tourists

Moneywatch: ISS To Host Some Tourists 02:19

 SpaceX is teaming up with Axiom Space to send some tourists to the International Space Station.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Plans To Send Four Paying Customers To The International Space Station [Video]SpaceX Plans To Send Four Paying Customers To The International Space Station

SpaceX is teaming up with Axiom Space to get its space tourism business off the ground.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

Florida high school students communicate with astronaut on International Space Station [Video]Florida high school students communicate with astronaut on International Space Station

Astronaut Drew Morgan came in loud and clear from aboard the International Space Station Tuesday morning with an auditorium full of River Ridge High School students listening.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX announces partnership to send tourists to ISS

Washington (AFP) March 5, 2020 SpaceX on Thursday announced a partnership to send three tourists to the International Space Station (ISS), the first private...
Space Daily

SpaceX In Deal With Axiom Space To Fly Tourists To Space Station In 2021

SpaceX, owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, said it signed a deal with Texas-based startup Axiom Space to fly private astronauts to International Space Station in...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

akemoi

Denis Fruneau SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station https://t.co/bCh0ncHYds 11 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station https://t.co/EG0cFn6ozu https://t.co/klZ34IGD5a 20 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #InternationalSpaceStation #Spacex #SpaceTourism SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Spa… https://t.co/loJbE8zR4G 26 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station https://t.co/Ujp5puGoL7 26 minutes ago

AllDigital_

All Digital SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station https://t.co/5mdCcwdoY8 27 minutes ago

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #InternationalSpaceStation #Spacex SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station… https://t.co/FxuOfkLrc4 31 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the #InternationalSpaceStation https://t.co/CnZLguwYUn https://t.co/xr1BEENIdD 32 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station https://t.co/R9EpZbuCA4 https://t.co/lvjyO7Qfvi 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.