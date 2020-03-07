Global  

RSA, COVID-19 and Risk

E-Commerce Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
RSA, COVID-19 and RiskTwo things are happening simultaneously: The RSA Security Conference is in full swing and so is COVID-19. It's a strange juxtaposition. There is geographic proximity in that the conference is going on undeterred just a few blocks from where the mayor declared a state of emergency, during the event, due to the ongoing spread of the virus. There's also topical alignment.
