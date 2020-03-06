SNL roasts Fox News' coronavirus coverage with help from surprise guest Elizabeth Warren

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The real Warren popped over to SNL for a surprise appearance during the show's cold open. The show kicked off with Kate McKinnon as Fox News host Laura Ingraham reluctantly covering the



Face palm through the coronavirus positivity of... Senator Elizabeth Warren, meet Saturday Night Live Elizabeth Warren.The real Warren popped over to SNL for a surprise appearance during the show's cold open. The show kicked off with Kate McKinnon as Fox News host Laura Ingraham reluctantly covering the coronavirus outbreak Face palm through the coronavirus positivity of 👓 View full article

