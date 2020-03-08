Debbie Downer returns to 'SNL' to stress about Coronavirus

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch returned to the show to reprise the famous Debbie Downer, a character who loves to stress, complain, and generally bring down the mood wherever she goes.



This time around, Debbie attends a wedding reception, already harshing its vibe with a mask that's supposed to protect her from the... 👓 View full article

