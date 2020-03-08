Trump’s retweet with doctored Biden video earns Twitter’s first ‘manipulated media’ label

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Last month, Twitter released a set of rules to identify and label tweets with manipulated media, as a way of battling misinformation on its platform. Last night, it tagged the first tweet with "manipulated media" — a doctored Joe Biden video retweeted by the US President Donald Trump. The edited video, originally tweeted by White House social media director Dan Scavino on Saturday, shows Biden talking about re-electing Trump in at an event in Missouri. Sleepy Joe💤in St. Louis, Missouri today: "We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump."#KAG2020LandslideVictory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FT4q2MWfcD — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 8, 2020 However, the tag wasn't visible to all…


