Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far

Mashable Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Now that Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as S20 and S20+, are available for purchase, it's reasonable to check just how durable these pricy phones are. 

The answer, according to several tests we've seen, is somewhat surprising. Despite having the largest display, the S20 Ultra is the most durable of the bunch, with great...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: YTV SG - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Quick Look

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Quick Look 06:19

 In this tech video, we will be taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and its 108 megapixel camera.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison [Video]Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:59Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love

We’ve been testing Samsung’s biggest, baddest, and most expensive phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So far, here’s the 5 things we love about it.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 06:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's worth $1,400, but we also thought we'd take a deeper look at...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business Insider9to5GooglePC WorldAppleInsiderengadget

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra costs twice as much as Apple's iPhone 11 — and it feels out of touch at a time when smartphones are finally getting cheaper

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra costs twice as much as Apple's iPhone 11 — and it feels out of touch at a time when smartphones are finally getting cheaper· Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched on Friday, is among the most expensive phones on the market at $1,400. · The launch comes as other industry...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

InariMedia

Inari Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/brdPYHNng2 [@Mashable29 minutes ago

Mashable_PK

Mashable Pakistan Just DON'T do it... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤔 https://t.co/LgrGuDXRiX 31 minutes ago

faizntech

Faizan Siddiqui Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/t2lTMIXbJE #marketing… https://t.co/KbkcG5G9zW 32 minutes ago

ahmed_serougi

Ahmed Rasmi Serougi Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/YpLbxxJY1g #mrahmedserougi https://t.co/NbgEbadwqm 35 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don’t push it too far https://t.co/uzG0rEqrvP #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 39 minutes ago

AllDigital_

All Digital Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/HSnH5jR6gW 40 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/8S04DUxKH2 45 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/vzw9BB2MnW https://t.co/cxP8w7q9JN 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.