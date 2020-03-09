Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Final 'Black Widow' trailer features Taskmaster and Russian friends

Final 'Black Widow' trailer features Taskmaster and Russian friends

Mashable Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The latest and final trailer for Marvel's Black Widow gives a much longer look at Natasha Romanoff's Russian allies and the enemy she's up against: Taskmaster.

Featured heavily in the trailer are Natasha's allies, including fellow Black Widows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Red Guardian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release Date: May 1,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published

'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020) [Video]'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)

Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in her own Marvel movie

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Final Black Widow trailer brings Scarlett Johansson back to where it all started

Final Black Widow trailer brings Scarlett Johansson back to where it all startedNatasha Romanoff’s secretive past is a core part of her character’s story arc over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a final trailer for Black...
The Verge

Marvel’s Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Is Back in the USSR

Marvel’s Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Is Back in the USSRSpoiler warning for the highest-grossing movie of all-time but not even death can stop the Black Widow. After the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, Natasha...
geek.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.