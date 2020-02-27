Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That's more than the government makes in a year.

Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That's more than the government makes in a year.

Mashable Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Facebook is being sued by the Australian government for allegedly violating the country's privacy laws, with requested damages potentially reaching $529 billion. The Cambridge Analytica data scandal may have been years ago now, but its effects still linger on.

According to the suit filed to the Australian Federal Court on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

1.5 billion-year-old Earth was a 'Waterworld' [Video]1.5 billion-year-old Earth was a 'Waterworld'

BOULDER, COLORADO — New evidence from Iowa State University and the University of Colorado suggests that 1.5 billion years ago, the planet was covered by a vast ocean and had no..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:39Published

Gove: Canada-style FTA would be 'straightforward' for EU [Video]Gove: Canada-style FTA would be 'straightforward' for EU

The Government has published its negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union. The guidelines state the UK's intention to rely on World Trade Organisation terms under an arrangement with..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data

The Australian privacy regulator filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc accusing the social media giant of sharing the personal details of more than 300,000 people...
Reuters

Aussie watchdog sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica breach

Aussie watchdog sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica breachAustralia's privacy watchdog announced legal action against Facebook Monday for alleged "systematic failures" exposing more than 300,000 Australians to a data...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

pash22

Ash Paul Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion: That's more than the government makes in a year. https://t.co/jzxbRut5qB… https://t.co/ayXsC8iRJo 3 seconds ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That's more than the government makes in a year. https://t.co/IudkhximLq https://t.co/kj93l6iez9 11 seconds ago

GR8socialmedia

GR8socialmedia Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That's more than the government makes in a year. https://t.co/YJOfQpqQxk… https://t.co/bfBPC8RUDD 1 minute ago

chennaikat

Karthik Subramanian Governments are going to bring about a big change in how data privacy is approached. Latest on this --> Australia s… https://t.co/1BZU6D5Y1M 1 minute ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That's more than the government makes in a year. https://t.co/WcI5U2kdOB… https://t.co/LphqcP4MVw 2 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That&#039;s more than the government makes in a year....… https://t.co/HR2rNaHB1O 3 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Australia sues Facebook for $529 billion. That&#039;s more than the government makes in a year.… https://t.co/LATuWmGi9a 3 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #Australia sues #Facebook for $529 billion. That's more than the government makes in a year. https://t.co/idt48zFFL8 https://t.co/i5w01WNiDM 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.