First reactions to Disney's live-action 'Mulan': You won't even miss the songs

Mashable Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
First reactions to Mulan are in, with early audiences declaring it a gorgeous film that's so good the songs aren't even missed.

The latest live-action adaptation of a Disney classic, Mulan follows Hua Mulan (Yifei Liu) as she disguises herself as a man to join the Imperial Chinese Army. After the Emperor of China (Jet Li)...
