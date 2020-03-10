'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' review: A stunning masterpiece in every way

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a stunning video game. I'm not just talking about its art direction and visuals, which are gorgeous. Every aspect of this game stitches together into a masterpiece: the platforming, the puzzles, the combat, the big set pieces, the music, the rate of progression, the story. It's all just so ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this 13 Dan Allen Gaming - Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 90 Second Review - https://t.co/XBFg6oxKPT 17 seconds ago vish🍍 RT @gameinformer: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Review – Even Better Than the Original https://t.co/4ctO86A1Hc https://t.co/YE5jcz8Oet 34 seconds ago pedro é meu nome RT @Nibellion: Ori and the Will of the Wisps early review scores VGC 5/5 GamingBolt 10 Game Informer 9.5 Destructoid 9.5 GamesRadar+ 4.5/5… 53 seconds ago Robbie Shenton RT @DanAllenGaming: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an incredible sequel that I hope many of you pick up and play! #OriTheGame Review her… 1 minute ago cian maher RT @cianmaher0: For @rockpapershot, I reviewed Ori and the Will of the Wisps, a gorgeous and touching platformer with excellent omni-direct… 2 minutes ago Alex Morris RT @IGN: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an excellent return to this bright and beautiful open-world platformer, with an affecting story t… 4 minutes ago cian maher RT @GarstProduction: It’s early, but I reviewed Ori and the Will of the Wisps for @THR. It has a fundamentally different atmosphere from th… 4 minutes ago Sean McCarthy RT @scully1888: Here's yer man Scullion's review of the absolutely gorgeous Ori and the Will of the Wisps 4 minutes ago