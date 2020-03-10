Global  

Every single tech stock in the S&P 500 index got rekt on Monday

The Next Web Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Every single tech stock in the S&P 500 index got rekt on MondayThe five most valuable tech companies lost a combined $321.6 billion from their market caps on Monday — the worst day for US stocks since the 2008 financial crisis, CNBC reports. In fact, not a single tech stock featured in the S&P 500 finished the day in the green. Apple lost the most of the top five, down 7.9%. Amazon’s share price dropped by 5.3%, while Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft fell by more than 6%. The Elon Musk-led Tesla, a major tech stock not included in the S&P 500 index, took a veritable beating by losing 14%. Data storage device manufacturer Western Digital…

