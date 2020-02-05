|
Dinky One is a new dating site that caters to people with small penises
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
There are niche dating websites for seemingly everything these days: beard owners and beard lovers, conspiracy theorists, and Trump supporters just to name a few.
Now there's a new one that hopes to break a hurtful stigma. Meet Dinky One, a site for those with small penises and the people who love them. Founded by David Minns,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone
A space engineer has built her own cell phone with a ROTARY DIAL because she despises smartphones and texting. Justine Haupt, 34, spent three years creating the old school device which fits into her..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
Video shows Wuhan's new hospital looking like a prison
CHINA — China announced the completion of a 1,000-bed hospital that will accommodate patients infected with the dreaded you-know-what.
The Associated Press reports that the first patients arrived..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this