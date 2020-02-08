Following the UK’s decision to include Huawei in its 5G networks in a limited role, a group of Tory MPs tried to pass an amendment to stop the firm’s involvement. The post British Government Facing Rebellion Over Huawei 5G appeared first on WebProNews.



