British Government Facing Rebellion Over Huawei 5G

WebProNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Following the UK’s decision to include Huawei in its 5G networks in a limited role, a group of Tory MPs tried to pass an amendment to stop the firm’s involvement.

Huawei to build French factory regardless of 5G decision [Video]Huawei to build French factory regardless of 5G decision

Huawei will build a factory in France regardless of the government&apos;s decision on whether to use its equipment in a new 5G network, an executive at the Chinese telecoms giant said. Adam Reed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Duncan Smith concerned over Huawei role in UK's 5G network [Video]Duncan Smith concerned over Huawei role in UK's 5G network

Iain Duncan Smith is one of a group of senior Conservatives to have written to Tory MPs expressing concern over the government's decision to allow Chinese tech company Huawei a role in the UK's 5G..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published


UK government defeats lawmaker rebellion over Huawei

The government defeated a rebellion in parliament by lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party over the role of Chinese technology company Huawei in the...
Reuters

British PM Johnson faces lawmaker revolt on Huawei 5G role

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faces his first party rebellion over his government's decision to allow China's Huawei to have a role in building...
Reuters

