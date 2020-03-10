Global  

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson team up for adventure in lighthearted 'Jungle Cruise' trailer

Mashable Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Dwayne Johnson is heading back to the jungle — not for another Jumanji sequel (not yet, anyway), but for Disney's Jungle Cruise. Johnson plays an explorer who has spent years searching for a mythical, magic healing tree, but he's finally found a partner in the expedition who wants it as badly as he does (Emily...
Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published < > Embed
News video: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons In 'Jungle Cruise' New Trailer

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons In 'Jungle Cruise' New Trailer 02:07

 Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons and more star in this new trailer for 'Jungle Cruise'. Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. This trailer is in...

Disney releases new Jungle Cruise Trailer [Video]Disney releases new Jungle Cruise Trailer

The upcoming adventure flick stars the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall and is based on the Disney theme-park attraction of the same name.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson - Official New Trailer [Video]Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti! Release Date: July 24,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:59Published


'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Takes Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Amazon Adventure - Watch!

Check out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise! The 47-year-old Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor...
Just Jared Also reported by •Lainey GossipJust Jared Jr

Jack Whitehall’s gay character makes blink-and-you’ll-miss it appearance in new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Jack Whitehall will star as one of Disney’s first major LGBT+ characters in Jungle Cruise, yet he only makes a brief appearance in the trailer. There was some...
PinkNews

