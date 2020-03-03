Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Get your computer running faster with help from these apps

Get your computer running faster with help from these apps

Mashable Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Declutter your laptop with CleanMyMac X or CleanMyPC for $67.99, a 24% savings as of March 10. 

--------------------

It's about time for some spring cleaning — and we don't just mean for your house. While you've got the declutter bug, you might as well get rid of all the junk on your computer too...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Computer heart implant could aid treatment [Video]Computer heart implant could aid treatment

A new tiny computer injected into the body could help millions of people suffering from heart failure.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published

Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep [Video]Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep

Six in 10 Americans are turning to tech to aid their sleep, according to new research.From using smartphones to set their bedtime and apps to limit evening screen time, to using a watch to note their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get 'Windows 10 All-In-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Are you ready to become the resident Windows 10 expert in your office? Look no further! This book is your one-stop shop for everything related to the latest...
betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Mac #Pc #AppsAndSoftware Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/MDmkEhRkhY https://t.co/sQzmPYvcXP 5 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/vN9dxQp1LX 5 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Get your computer running faster with help from these apps (Veronika Kero/Mashable!) https://t.co/uc5gmkxNu7 22 minutes ago

AllDigital_

All Digital Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/Sc9gFHxNeT 36 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/BQvTGbYSg1 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 40 minutes ago

ahmed_serougi

Ahmed Rasmi Serougi Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/aTgISORsVA #mrahmedserougi https://t.co/vpItHXU0Sm 51 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/GqavPhIFQZ https://t.co/yVtIFVR6ag 51 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Get your computer running faster with help from these apps https://t.co/7Sl4dnRv4N https://t.co/J7RvGOK5mH 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.