Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > This cyclone is soaking Southern California with welcome rain

This cyclone is soaking Southern California with welcome rain

Mashable Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A big, spinning storm has moved over Southern California, and will douse the region in much needed rain. 

Seen in the satellite image above, it's a common winter storm, called a mid-latitude cyclone, rotating counter-clockwise like a whirlpool. It will shower the area through Tuesday night.

"It's a good ole mid-latitude...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Heavy Rain Continues To Fall On Southern California

Heavy Rain Continues To Fall On Southern California 00:48

 Commuters can expect a soggy morning drive. Jasmine Viel reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Brings Rain, Hail, Tornado Warnings To Southern California [Video]Storm Brings Rain, Hail, Tornado Warnings To Southern California

A storm system that could bring thunder, hail and possible water spouts has arrived in Southern California.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:42Published

Drivers Contend With Slick Roads During First Storm Of The Year [Video]Drivers Contend With Slick Roads During First Storm Of The Year

Southern California hasn't seen rain for a couple of months. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.