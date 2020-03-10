This cyclone is soaking Southern California with welcome rain

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A big, spinning storm has moved over Southern California, and will douse the region in much needed rain.



Seen in the satellite image above, it's a common winter storm, called a mid-latitude cyclone, rotating counter-clockwise like a whirlpool. It will shower the area through Tuesday night.



"It's a good ole mid-latitude... 👓 View full article

