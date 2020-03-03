Google asks tens of thousands of U.S. workers to stay home amid coronavirus fears
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () As concern about the coronavirus continues to build, many workplaces are encouraging people to work remotely to prevent it from spreading further. Now, in one of the biggest such moves yet, Google has asked all its employees in the U.S. and Canada to work from home for at least a month.
Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for sick leave if they have coronavirus symptoms.
Watch VideoThe Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo drew tens of thousands of people — apparently undaunted by fears of coronavirus.
Google's playing it safe.
