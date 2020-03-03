Global  

Google asks tens of thousands of U.S. workers to stay home amid coronavirus fears

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
As concern about the coronavirus continues to build, many workplaces are encouraging people to work remotely to prevent it from spreading further. Now, in one of the biggest such moves yet, Google has asked all its employees in the U.S. and Canada to work from home for at least a month. 

The new policy was announced in a memo...
News video: Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread 00:36

 Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for sick leave if they have coronavirus symptoms.

Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus.

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home.

Comic Cons Amid Coronavirus: Health Fears May Impact Future Gatherings

Comic Cons Amid Coronavirus: Health Fears May Impact Future GatheringsWatch VideoThe Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo drew tens of thousands of people — apparently undaunted by fears of coronavirus. Organizers stocked...
Google cancels annual I/O developer conference due to coronavirus fears

Google's playing it safe.  The tech giant emailed would-be attendees of its annual Google I/O developer conference today to let them know that the "physical"...
