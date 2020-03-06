E3 2020 reportedly canceled due to coronavirus fears
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () One of the most important events for gaming of the year, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), has been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. A report from ArsTechnica notes that several sources working for the organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), told the publication that the firm will make an official announcement soon. [Read: Sony to skip E3 again, leaving the floor open for Xbox to shine] Indie game maker Developer Digital tweeted asking to cancel flight and hotel booking to anyone who planned to attend the event. Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020…
