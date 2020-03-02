Global  

Coronavirus: Google Tells All North American Employees to Telecommute

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Just days after encouraging all Washington State employees to work from home, Google is telling all of its North American employees to do the same.

Coronavirus crisis spreads: Google tells North American employees to work from home

Google parent Alphabet has more than 100,000 employees, mostly in the U.S., making this announcement one of the most sweeping since the crisis began.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •9to5GoogleTechCrunchBusiness Insider

Google halts international travel for all employees worldwide due to coronavirus concerns (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google halts international travel for all employees worldwide due to coronavirus concerns (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google has banned its employees from traveling internationally for work, according to multiple sources within the company. · Last week, an employee in...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5GoogleTechCrunchbizjournals

