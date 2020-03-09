Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody

Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody

Mashable Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Fed up with small-talkers and chattering children on your flights?

Emily Blunt has a solution. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the star of A Quiet Place debuted an idea for a new noise-free airline called — you guessed it — "A Quiet Plane."

"Thank you for flying A Quiet Plane," says Blunt in the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'A Quiet Place' actress Millicent Simmonds delighted at sequel

'A Quiet Place' actress Millicent Simmonds delighted at sequel 01:25

 Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have teamed up again for the sequel of their 2018 film "A Quiet Place." The second outing was a pleasant surprise for actress Millicent Simmonds, who portrays Blunt's daughter in the film.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, 'A Quiet Place Part II' [Video]Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Following the deadly events at home, "Quiet Place II" starts off with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) having to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:12Published

'A Quiet Place: Part II' Is Like A Love Letter From The Kids To The Parents [Video]"A Quiet Place: Part II" Is Like A Love Letter From The Kids To The Parents

Millicent Simmonds expresses that it was such a great honor to come back to work on "A Quiet Place: Part II" with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski again. She also talks about what the sequel was aiming..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:04Published


Tweets about this

screening

Screening Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody https://t.co/cR9MBZg0lS https://t.co/VOrw4239Ge 16 minutes ago

mashableAU

Mashable Australia Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody https://t.co/lkG5cvY319 https://t.co/Mo3dJZpAio 18 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody https://t.co/jz50Rgav2O https://t.co/jeCDLBcJNX 20 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this A Quiet Plane parody (Sam Haysom/Mashable!) https://t.co/reHH9ogXFG 29 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody https://t.co/5PTBewXoEG 35 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody https://t.co/qhU3eubPwE 44 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #JimmyKimmelLive #EmilyBlunt #JimmyKimmel Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody… https://t.co/88uB7EUm9y 44 minutes ago

MashableUK

Mashable UK Emily Blunt is a scary flight attendant in this 'A Quiet Plane' parody https://t.co/Lwd9tFJbMz https://t.co/oOH9szgNzH 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.