'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In Season 3 of Netflix's On My Block, every character has a moment of feeling stuck — stuck in a relationship, a friendship, a pattern, a feeling, and ultimately stuck in a situation that feels like it has no positive outcome.



Bingeing a show can feel the same way sometimes. With months or years between the mere days (or... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Whitelabellocal 'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/n26cVXfuWZ 2 minutes ago feeds 4 mykey_ 'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/vsUPig8QZ3 29 minutes ago Kelownaclassifieds 'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/1wN2SHRTt3 1 hour ago Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] 'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/KgP6UEhYgO 1 hour ago Izu ひhiara ☥ 'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/rY4caW0bHY https://t.co/21mpPg195R 1 hour ago TheArticleTrunk ‘On My Block’ Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/SjMuInI29a https://t.co/vv9fPfwGcb 1 hour ago TIN-Tech Bloggers On My Block Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase (Proma Khosla/Mashable!) https://t.co/Kg10ewbeRx 1 hour ago Laurie Hill 'On My Block' Season 3 leads you and the squad on a wild goose chase https://t.co/toVwNqln06 2 hours ago