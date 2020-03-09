Google now shows coronavirus health tips from the NHS in search results
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Google is making it easier for UK-based users to find medical and health information from reputable sources directly in Search. Starting this week, the company will display “Knowledge Panels” with information sourced from the National Health Service (NHS) at the top of search results about conditions like back pain, chickenpox, the common cold, and so on. The Big G makes no mention of coronavirus in the announcement, but the timing probably isn’t a coincidence. [Read: Coronavirus domains 50% more likely to infect your system with malware] The panels are designed to help users understand more about the conditions, including common causes…
Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to control the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has warned it will be ‘fatal’ for any country to...