Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer

Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer

The Next Web Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
As coronavirus threatens to become a global pandemic, everyone’s keeping a close eye on how it’s spreading across the world. Several organizations have made dashboards to keep track of COVID-19. But now, hackers have found a way to use these dashboards to inject malware into computers. Shai Alfasi, a security researcher at Reason Labs, found that hackers are using these maps to steal information of users including user names, passwords, credit card numbers, and other info stored in your browser.  [Read: Google now displays health info from the NHS directly in search results] Attackers design websites related to coronavirus in order to…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

7 best coronavirus dashboards to map the spread of COVID-19

COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is currently making its way across the globe. And tracking its spread has become a pastime for concerned citizens who want to see...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Sugar__Lumps

Shug (good trouble) RT @anathymadevice: Coronovirus Hackers 👀😷😠 The Next Web: Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer. https://t.co/XheUJcr… 26 seconds ago

GulfDogs

GulfDogs ® 🇺🇸 #KAG Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer https://t.co/QTu0SLwGLY 3 minutes ago

TelegraphTech

Telegraph Technology Intelligence Hackers have been encouraging users to download #coronavirus maps and dashboards in order to steal their usernames,… https://t.co/Jfe2yAkeqn 6 minutes ago

CharlesSwisher9

Charles Swisher Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer https://t.co/LPSMSJHEsR via @thenextweb 9 minutes ago

ricktep

Rick Teplitz RT @kennethholley: Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer #cybersecurity #infosec https://t.co/S8fu5Pqtfm 9 minutes ago

TealAlex2

Teal_Alex @davidprowe Be careful about other "viruses" as well ;-) https://t.co/oamLU0En0Z 10 minutes ago

startuprad_io

Startuprad.io startup podcast and vlog Hackers are using coronavirus maps to infect your computer https://t.co/e46fZwliMg #cyber #CyberSecurity… https://t.co/wNIUMWftvj 16 minutes ago

Fraudtalkelft1

[email protected] How hackers are using coronavirus maps to steal private data' | via @telegraph https://t.co/ZVIpaTiyC5 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.