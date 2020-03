Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The day has finally come. The UK government has announced in the 2020 Budget that the contentious "tampon tax" will be scrapped at long last.



Currently, tampons, sanitary pads, and menstrual cups are categorised as "non-essential, luxury goods" and have 5 percent VAT (value-added tax) added to their price.



On Wednesday,... 👓 View full article