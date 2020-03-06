John Krasinski couldn't stop laughing when filming this episode of 'The Office' with Steve Carell

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Jim Halpert has his fair share of serious scenes in The Office, but it wasn't always easy for John Krasinski to keep a straight face while filming.



On the latest episode of the [INS: Office Ladies :INS][INS: podcast :INS], former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked about Krasinski's performance in Season 2,... 👓 View full article

