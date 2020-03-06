Global  

John Krasinski couldn't stop laughing when filming this episode of 'The Office' with Steve Carell

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Jim Halpert has his fair share of serious scenes in The Office, but it wasn't always easy for John Krasinski to keep a straight face while filming.

On the latest episode of the [INS: Office Ladies :INS][INS: podcast :INS], former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked about Krasinski's performance in Season 2,...
News video: John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live' 00:46

 John Krasinski set to host 'Saturday Night Live' He is poised to make his 'SNL' debut on March 28, when he will appear on the iconic show alongside the musical guest Dua Lipa. The upcoming episode will mark Dua's second appearance on the comedy sketch show, while John's 'SNL' debut will arrive one...

