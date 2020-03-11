Global  

TikTok Plans Transparency Center, Tries to Dispel Censorship Claims

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
TikTok has announced the upcoming launch of a new Transparency Center, aimed at pulling the curtain back on the platform’s moderation efforts.

TikTok Plans Transparency Center, Tries to Dispel Censorship Claims
Recent related news from verified sources

TikTok will open a US ‘transparency center’ to combat spying fears

Following months of criticism for its potential risk to US security, video-sharing platform TikTok says it is planning a "transparency center" to provide...
engadget

TikTok steps up transparency efforts after privacy concerns in United States

Social media app TikTok is launching a content moderation center in a bid to boost transparency, the Chinese company said on Wednesday, as it faces scrutiny from...
Reuters

