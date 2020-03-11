Global  

WHO has officially declared coronavirus to be a global pandemic

Mashable Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The viral outbreak has rapidly spread around the world, prompting the new designation of "global pandemic" by the World Health Organization. Read more...

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global pandemic

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has officially reached pandemic levels, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday. “We’re deeply...
Coronavirus: WHO announces pandemic as eighth person dies in UK

The global coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has said, as eight people were confirmed to have died in the UK.
