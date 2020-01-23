Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Steam this summer

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Steam this summer

The Next Web Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Steam this summerFormer PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to the PC, three years after its release on console. A store page for the Complete Edition of the game is now on Steam. It can’t yet be pre-ordered, but it’ll supposedly be available in a few months. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is coming to Steam this summer!https://t.co/8aUMR0dNTF pic.twitter.com/Ob1OhJMVM2 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 10, 2020 The rumors about this release have been making the rounds for some time. I suspect this release is in part to pump up the game’s core audience before the inevitable sequel is announced (which I’m still…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video Games You Didn't Know Were Being Made [Video]Video Games You Didn't Know Were Being Made

The Industry is filled with interesting secrets of unannounced projects. But some rumoured titles have more stronger evidence than others. From a new "Grand Theft Auto" a new "Horizon Zero Dawn" and a..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Horizon Zero Dawn is officially coming to PC this summer. What's next?

This morning Sony finally confirmed what people have suspected for a few months now: Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC. PlayStation’s Hermen Hulst said...
PC World

Sony confirms Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC

Sony confirms Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PCImage: Guerilla Games It’s official: Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC. Hermen Hulst, who runs PlayStation Worldwide Studios, confirmed in an interview with...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Omagadin

Shabby D RT @MightyKeef: People getting violently angry over the fact that Horizon Zero dawn is coming to PC need to go outside and get some fresh a… 19 seconds ago

iamnicksays

iamnicksays RT @JonnyEthco: Who gets angry about Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC? A solid game is becoming available to more people. This is a good th… 45 seconds ago

geibroI

birria tacos RT @Guerrilla: It's confirmed! Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming to PC 🏹 We're excited that more players will be able to meet A… 3 minutes ago

blackoni

The One and Oni @alexmonney The outer worlds, Horizon Zero Dawn, devil may cry 5, resident evil 2 remake, modern warfare (single pl… https://t.co/SEPvwYEZZC 3 minutes ago

vrgeta3201

⭐Jonathan⭐ RT @SuperButterBuns: Seeing Sony elitist have a mental breakdown because Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC after being exclusive to playsta… 4 minutes ago

SilkenWhiskers

Whiskers Why are Playstation fans getting so mad about Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC It's a singleplayer game That released 3 years ago 5 minutes ago

juju_gamergirl

Julianne Davis RT @NVIDIAGeForce: 💚🤖🦖 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming to PC this summer! https://t.co/Y9I0QgRUVu 6 minutes ago

el_espia_vago

Lazyman 🇪🇸 RT @MelonieMac: My theory about why Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Steam: PS5 could possibly launch with Horizon Zero Dawn 2. Having gamer… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.