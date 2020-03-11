Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers

Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers

Mashable Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
U.S. public health officials might be communicating less than clearly about what to do to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But at least Snap's Bitmojis are here to share the good word on proper hygiene!

Health-themed stickers appeared in the Bitmoji keyboard of popular images this week, just as U.S. cases of COVID-19,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sblos

sascha bloser Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/DwIyXZW2SZ 6 days ago

Brown_Marketing

Brown Marketing, LLC https://t.co/gCIljbYWOH Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/pjeeBe0OCV 6 days ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/Ln7Y5WbTMS 1 week ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/sq34lHWxvs https://t.co/FiDup2JSkx 1 week ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/UzLhU8wSU1 https://t.co/0PP5CjqrrF 1 week ago

okemini

okemini rabbi otum Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/hBclslTBbL https://t.co/RoXarpmzs6 1 week ago

PoweredbyPixel1

Powered by Pixel Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/t9tagjDQok #Bitmoji #Coronavirus #SnapInc… https://t.co/qG62xC2RK3 1 week ago

ahmed_serougi

Ahmed Rasmi Serougi Bitmoji offers helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers https://t.co/WVaBUR3vDH #mrahmedserougi https://t.co/zwBNZ6mrJ9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.